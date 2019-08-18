|
|
Age 70, of Shoreview Went to be with Jesus on 8/13/19. Preceded in death by husband, Pastor Dan; parents, Frank and Helen Bay. Survived by daughters, Krista and Betsy (Joel) Detlefsen; grandchildren, James and Hannah; brother, Rev. Dennis (Marion) Bay; and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials preferred. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Service Wednesday, Aug. 21, 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 61 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley, with a visitation 1 hour prior to service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019