Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
61 Mississippi St
Fridley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy RUDQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane RUDQUIST


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jane RUDQUIST Obituary
Age 70, of Shoreview Went to be with Jesus on 8/13/19. Preceded in death by husband, Pastor Dan; parents, Frank and Helen Bay. Survived by daughters, Krista and Betsy (Joel) Detlefsen; grandchildren, James and Hannah; brother, Rev. Dennis (Marion) Bay; and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials preferred. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Service Wednesday, Aug. 21, 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 61 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley, with a visitation 1 hour prior to service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now