|
|
Age 84 of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by her husband Jack; son John; siblings Barbara Congdon and Michael Rummenie; and a sister-in-law Nancy B. Hoffner. Survived by her daughter Julie (Jim) Meyer; grandchildren Katie (Mike) Wentz and David (Kayla) Meyer; great grandchildren Finley and Mila; several nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1953. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to the N.E. YMCA. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019