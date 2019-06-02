|
of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died in her home on Monday, May 27th, finally free of pain after a year of struggling with cancer. Nancy was born on 9/23/53 in Estherville, IA to Maurice and Dorothy Thompson (Ross). She was married to Andrus Peterson in Redwood Falls, MN on 8/02/75. That year Nancy also received her bachelor's degree in Education from Augsburg College. In the following years, whether in a teaching or volunteering capacity many were the recipients of her grace and compassion. Nancy is survived by her husband, Andrus; her children, Megan (Justin) Tomlinson, Adam (Anna Sandberg) Peterson; her grand daughter Sophia Tomlinson; her mother Dorothy Thompson; brothers Gary (Chris) Thompson and Craig (Carla) Thompson; in addition to many extended family members and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jennifer, her father Maurice Thompson and her mother and father-in-law, Donald and Maalfrid Peterson. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on June 8th at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church to support transitional and affordable housing programs. Both were issues Nancy cared deeply about. The family would like to express their appreciation to her care team at MN Oncology and the support they received from Heartland Hospice Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019