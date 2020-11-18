Nancy Jeanne Crippen (Nee Cramblit), age 86, of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday November 16, 2020. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Sweetman, Jr. and daughter, Catherine Niedermaier. She is survived by loving husband, Richard P. Crippen; children, Jeanne (Peter) Vorhes, Ann (David) Jaede, Charlie (Lynn) Sweetman, and Mari (Michael) Dwyer; eleven grand children, Dan Niedermaier, Theresa McLaughlin, David Niedermaier, Maggie and John Vorhes, Liz Lindner, Tom and Laura Jaede, Jacob and Abbey Sweetman, and Shannon Dwyer; fourteen great-grandchildren, Juliana, Hanna, David, Joey, Tommy, Danny, Ava, Jack, Claire, Katelynn, Evan, Emma, Abbey, and Isaiah; her brother, A. Joseph (Joella) Cramblit; very special niece Debra Binder; Richard's children, Curtiss and Richard; and many other nieces, nephews and dear friends. Nancy was a devoted mother, earning her the nickname "Mother of Mothers". She worked for years as a realtor at Edina Realty, while supporting her own growing family. She enjoyed many hobbies such as morel mushroom hunting, sewing, and she was always up for a hand of cards or a board game. Fancy Nancy was a strong, independent woman and a role model for her children. She appreciated the beauty around her, and this is showcased in her lovely watercolor paintings. Private Services will be held at Assumption Church in Saint Paul. Memorials preferred to Open Door Food Pantry or any organization that provides food for the hungry.