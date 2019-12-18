Home

Nancy Jo SCHWARTZ

Nancy Jo SCHWARTZ Obituary
Age 64, of West St. Paul Died December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ken and Carolyn and brother, Steve Otto. Survived by children, Heather Moeller (Josh Dorniden), Dan (Laura) Schwartz, Katie Schwartz and their father, Tom (Teresa) Schwartz. Beloved grandmother of Gunnar and Tanner Moeller, Caden and Andrew Truesdell; sister-in-law Darcy Otto. Nancy Jo was a dedicated employee of School District 197 for 30 years; the last 12 years she has been the secretary at Mendota Elementary. Memorial Service 11:00AM Friday, December 20 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Private burial. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
