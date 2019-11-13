Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th St S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Nancy Jo WRIGHT

Nancy Jo WRIGHT Obituary
Age 83, of Cottage Grove Passed away on November 8, 2019 She is preceded in death by infant daughter; parents, Leonard and Ellen Hettinger; brother, Jack; nephew, Jim; and great-grandson, Deaken Wright. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Withee; children, John (Kim), Ted, Susie (Tim Grill) Howard; grandchildren, Leiann (Drew) Thompson, Jeff (Ashley) Wright, Robert Howard and Joey Howard; great-grandchildren, Niall, Natalie, Rylan and Elin. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 -5 PM at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 5501.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
