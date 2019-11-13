|
Age 83, of Cottage Grove Passed away on November 8, 2019 She is preceded in death by infant daughter; parents, Leonard and Ellen Hettinger; brother, Jack; nephew, Jim; and great-grandson, Deaken Wright. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Withee; children, John (Kim), Ted, Susie (Tim Grill) Howard; grandchildren, Leiann (Drew) Thompson, Jeff (Ashley) Wright, Robert Howard and Joey Howard; great-grandchildren, Niall, Natalie, Rylan and Elin. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 -5 PM at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 5501.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019