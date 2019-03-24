|
Of Roseville, MN Passed away March 5th, 2019, at the age of 71. A gathering of friends will take place at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 6th, at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, 3330 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. Family will be available for visitation one hour prior. Please feel free to join us. Born in Bemidji on October 16th, 1947, she was a graduate of Bemidji High School class of 1965. She earned her B.A. from St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN in 1969. Her junior year was spent studying in Rome, Italy, through Loyola University. When her interest in Medicine was sparked, she entered Stanford University for pre-med courses and earned her Doctor of Medicine from State University of N.Y. School of Medicine at Stony Brook in 1980. She completed a residency in Pediatrics at Stanford University. Her experiences with children led her to pursue a second residency in Psychiatry at the University of Minnesota. Early in her career she was active on the staff of the University of Minnesota and in the Psychoanalytic Community. She entered private practice in Psychiatry in 1988 and continued until her death, never having contemplated retirement. She was devoted to her patients, endlessly compassionate for their struggles, and fiercely guarded their privacy. She was highly intelligent, forward thinking, generous, a wonderful listener, positive and encouraging. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and the arts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marion Dessert. She is survived by her brother, Bill Dessert, sister-in-law, Cathy, and two nephews, Alex and Elliot. OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019