was born January 16, 1946 to Ray and Marjorie Johnson in St. Paul, Minnesota and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 after valiantly coping with MS and its complications for fifteen years. She did this with an upbeat attitude encouraged by the prayers of loved ones. She would be the first to say her strength to deal with this long illness came from God. Everyone who came into her presence was inspired by her cheerfulness and genuine interest in the people around her whether caregivers, repair people, friends, or family. She is survived by her beloved children David Bolles and Emily Bolles, her dear ex-husband, Craig Bolles, her sister Betty Johnson and numerous cousins and friends. She was very grateful for all the support and love offered by her cousins during the arduous journey. Nancy attended St. Joseph's Academy for high school where she was French Club president and homeroom president. She received a BA in French from the University of Minnesota in 1967, a master's degree in French in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and went on to earn a Ph.D in 1995, French also, from the University of Wisconsin. In 2002, Nancy had a vision for starting a summer program outreach for the Bayview Community called "All Around the World". It was an innovative program to introduce underprivileged children to different ethnic cultures. For twenty years she published a family newsletter, Taylor Tidings, to keep in touch with extended family. She was so grateful to the wonderful, caring staff at Meriter Hospital (the eighth tower team), Agrace, as well as all her caregivers through the years. A Celebration of Life with be held at a later date. Please share your memories. www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI (608)238-3434
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020