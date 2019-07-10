|
|
Age 62 Died on July 9, 2019 after a long journey with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Anne Harry of Atlanta, GA. Survived by her sweetheart and life partner, Jim Adams. Survived by her beloved children, Zachary Nelson and Anna Whitley, along with their father, Jeffrey Nelson. Survived by her brothers, Ernie, John, Robert and Mark Harry, all of Atlanta, GA. Survived by her cherished parti-poodle, Charlie, and many extended family members and friends. Memorials preferred to the local Animal Humane Society (animalhumanesociety.org). Memorial service pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019