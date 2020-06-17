Age 75 Of St. Paul Passed away on June 15, 2020 after a long battle of Ahlzeimers. Preceded in death by her parents Edna and Odin Shroyer. Survived by husband David, son Greg (Teri), daughter Jen (Corey) Doerfler, grandchildren Calvin and Emily Kettering, Nick and Bailey Doerfler; sister Barbara (Jim) Edwards and many close friends and family. Nancy was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota on August 24, 1944, she lived in South and North Dakota before moving to St. Paul with her husband for the remainder of her life. She spent more than 30 years working in the St. Paul School District, often with troubled youth. She loved her family, supporting her children and grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, loved crafting, reading and singing in church. A private family service will be held. Given the current circumstances the family will hold a celebration of life for Nancy at a later date when we can all gather together. Memorials preferred to Hazel Park UCC or the MN-ND Alzheimer's Association. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.