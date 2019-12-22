Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Age, 75 of Mendota Heights, MN and Bonita Springs, FL Passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, with her husband Jim by her side. Nancy grew up and graduated high school in South St. Paul, MN. She married James (Jim) Kemp on May 4, 1968. Nancy enjoyed reading, traveling, watching British television shows, and Diet Coke (NOT Diet Pepsi!). Most importantly she loved spending time with her family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Sophie LaShomb, and infant children Eric and Jennifer. Her sense of humor, compassion for others, and lust for life will be greatly missed by her husband, Jim; children, Jeff (Peggy), Lisa (Joe), Jamie; grand children, Sydney, Alex, Maya, Sylvia; sister, Laurie (Jim) Lindell; foster daughter, Anne (Mark) and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Roberts Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, MN from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vasari Cares Foundation at vasaricares.org. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories you have given us. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
