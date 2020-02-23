|
|
Age 79 of Inver Grove Heights, MN Died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on February 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Cora and Leonard H. Larson and her loving husband, Cameron Kruse, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. The family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Cam and Nancy are together again. Survived by her two children Gregg (Cindy) Kruse of Savage, MN and Karen (Dale) Kruse Homolka of Jacksonville, IL. She will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren McKenzie (Josh Gagne), Wyatt and Quinn Kruse; Nora and Sophie Homolka. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 7160 So. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Luncheon to follow. Visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Private interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services, or a . www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020