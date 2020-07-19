Age 91, of Hudson, WI Died peacefully on 7/15/20 Born Oct. 17, 1928 to O.D. and Kathryn L Duggins in New Albany, Indiana. Nancy attended New Albany High School for 3 years prior to moving to St. Paul, MN, where she graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1946, going on to attend the University of Minnesota. Following a year at the UofM, Nancy took a position at Montgomery Wards in the customer service center, followed by a short time at Blue Cross Blue Shield. The next four years were spent at the American Red Cross as head of the Fund Campaign office, supervising volunteers and raising money for the local Chapter. This was her last job as she became part of the last generation to be able to stay home and raise a family. Residing in St. Paul with first husband, Mike Rugg, she was introduced to the sport of curling at the St. Paul Curling Club, a hobby she enjoyed participating in for many years and an enthusiastic supporter for the remainder of her life. When that union ended, Nancy moved to Afton, MN with second husband, George Benton, where they resided for 25 years, raising a blended family there and at their beloved lake home in Ely, MN. Following George's death in 1999, Nancy resided in Hudson, WI for several years before meeting Darrell Brown and marrying at the age of 75, moving to Lincoln, NE for the next 15 years. Health issues brought Nancy back to Hudson, WI to be nearer her family. Nancy was very active in her church, both in Lincoln and Hudson and a proud member of PEO. She was a voracious reader, an avid and accomplished quilter and gardener, and quite the accomplished cook. She found great joy in feeding the masses, whether her large family, entertaining guests at home or the lake, or events at the curling club or church. Survived by children: Bill Witt (Shelly) of Tulsa, OK, David Rugg (Jane) of Clayton, DE, Thomas Rugg of Osceola, WI, Becky Kirkpatrick (Dan) of Hudson, WI, Robert Benton of St. Paul, MN, Peter Benton of MN, and John Benton (Rose Sorenson) of Plymouth, MN; step children: Cindy Benton Brooks (Michael) of Lakeland, MN, Michael Benton of Bloomington, MN, Betsy Benton Beedle (Brian) of Lake St. Croix Beach, MN, and Christopher Rugg (Anita) of Brooklyn Park, MN; along with many grand and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, O.D and Kathryn Duggins; brother, Thomas Duggins; son, Daniel Benton; stepson, Timothy Benton; and daughter-in-law Maxine Benton. Services will be private for the family. Memorials may be given to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, 15251 Pleasant Valley Rd., Center City, MN 55012. The family wishes to thank the staff of Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living, Christian Community Home, and Lakeview Hospice for their outstanding care & support of Nancy. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725