Age 75, of Maplewood Our adored wife and mother passed away on September 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice facility in St. Paul after a long struggle with ovarian cancer. Nancy was fortunate to spend her life surrounded and supported by loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Gordon & Gertrude (Mickey) Burke; infant sister Carol; parents-in-law John and Helen Jackson. She is survived by her beloved husband and generous caregiver, Bob; their much loved daughters, Julie and Carol; sister and brother-in-law Beth and Roy Wagner; brother Mike Burke; brother and sister-in-law Ken and Sandy Jackson; nieces Denise LaDoucer, Tracy (Rob) Kossel, Jennifer Wagner; nephews Dan (Julie) Wagner, Brian Jackson, Joe (Pam) Wagner; great-nieces Katie, Kiersten, Maddy and Abby; great-nephews Ken (Breezy), Drake, Joe, John and Jack. Nancy attended Presentation grade school, St. Joseph's Academy High School, the College of St. Catherine, and Century College, where she later worked as an organic chemistry lab instructor. Upon retirement, she and Bob traveled frequently in their RV--taking cooking classes, visiting quirky points of interest, and serving as official Kansas City Barbecue Society judges. Nancy was a lifelong volunteer, serving as a Girl Scout leader, food shelf driver, funeral lunch lady, and crafter of baptism gowns, baby sweaters, quilts, and mittens for the church and many charities. For twenty years, she and Bob were AARP Tax Aides and Fitzgerald Theater ushers. An accomplished quilter, knitter and seamstress, Nancy was a generous hostess and an amazing cook. Many friends will fondly remember her Christmas candy, especially her homemade caramels. The family wishes to sincerely thank Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their loving, supportive care over the last four months. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Visitation one hour before service and please join us for lunch after Mass. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019