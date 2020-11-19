1/1
Nancy L. (Ramacier) LETENDRE-SPAIN
1946 - 2020
Age 74 of St. Paul Born February 12, 1946 in St. Paul and died November 12, 2020 at The VA Hospital in St. Cloud. Nancy was the third child born of five children to Ernest Sr. and Ethel L. Ramacier. Preceded in death by her parents; sister Kathy; brother Ernest Jr. (Tico) and her infant daughter Terri L. Letendre. Survived by her sons Eugene L. Letendre Jr. and Ernest E. Letendre; daughter Shirley (Tiber) Nyachwaya; son Keith E. Spain Jr.; sisters Barbara (Richard) Cecchini and Linda Zielsdorf; also survived by grandchildren; nieces & nephews and many other relatives and friends. Nancy was a veteran who served active duty in the Army. Visitation Monday (November 23) from 8:30-10:30AM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Burial Ft. Snelling National Cemetery 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorial preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
