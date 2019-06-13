Home

Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
(763) 389-1131
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
August 18, 1930 - June 9, 2019 Of Princeton, MN Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 6:00 PM, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Nancy L. Lindquist. She passed away at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 88. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Nancy was born in Seattle, Washington, on August 18, 1930, to William and Dorothy Kidder. Nancy graduated from Cretin-Durham Hall in St. Paul in 1948. She married Robert Lindquist on February 3, 1951. She is survived by daughters, Sandy (Leroy) George, Susan (Tom) Shetler, Kathy Hagemeister; son-in-law, David Moore; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerold Kidder; her husband, Robert (2013); and daughter, Mary (2008).
Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019
