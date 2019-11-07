Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
K&J Special Occasions
2548 E. 7th Ave.
North St. Paul, MN
Nancy L. NAGEL


1959 - 2019
Nancy L. NAGEL Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Born on August 27, 1959. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Ashley; parents, Ralph & JoAnn Mehlhorn; brother, Jerry; father in law, George; and sister in law, Joanne; Survived by husband, Joseph; children, Michael (Lisa), & Melissa (Andy) Powell; grandchildren, Aiden, Tyler, Mason, Brooke, & Katelyn; mother in law, Irene; many loving brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life Sunday (November 10, 2019) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at K&J Special Occasions, 2548 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Sharing at 3:00 PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019
