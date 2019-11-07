|
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Born on August 27, 1959. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Ashley; parents, Ralph & JoAnn Mehlhorn; brother, Jerry; father in law, George; and sister in law, Joanne; Survived by husband, Joseph; children, Michael (Lisa), & Melissa (Andy) Powell; grandchildren, Aiden, Tyler, Mason, Brooke, & Katelyn; mother in law, Irene; many loving brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life Sunday (November 10, 2019) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at K&J Special Occasions, 2548 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Sharing at 3:00 PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019