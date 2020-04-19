April 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Thomas Edward Coleman, sister Kathleen Berg and brother Kelly Berg. Survived by brothers Timothy Berg of Hallock, MN and Terry Berg of North Branch, MN, and sister Jeri Kilpatrick of Oak Point, TX; children Tomkin Coleman of St. Paul, MN and Jennifer Courtney Coleman of Portland, OR; and loving nieces and nephews. Graduate of Moorhead State University. Helped start Tubman Chrysalis Women's Center in Minneapolis, MN. 30+ years as a substance abuse counselor at Park Nicollet Medical Center's Mental Health Department in St. Louis Park, MN. Volunteer at Birchbark Books in Minneapolis, MN. Published playwright, poet, and author of many magazine articles on chemical dependency treatment. Service to be held at a later day; details at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/tomandnancy.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.