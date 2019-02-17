Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
For more information about
Nancy CARUTH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy CARUTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee CARUTH


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Lee CARUTH Obituary
Of Blaine Born on December 12, 1940 in Keister, MN. Preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Chester and Violet Ozman. Survived by her sons, Michael (Kelly) and Mark; daughter, Arian; step-children, LeeAnn (Mark), Kayleen, Steve, Denise, Doreen, Donny (Pam), and Debbie; and blessed by her grand children and great-grandchildren. Service of Remembrance will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, February 19 at Sunset Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Burial at Sunset Cemetery. Sunset Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.