Of Blaine Born on December 12, 1940 in Keister, MN. Preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Chester and Violet Ozman. Survived by her sons, Michael (Kelly) and Mark; daughter, Arian; step-children, LeeAnn (Mark), Kayleen, Steve, Denise, Doreen, Donny (Pam), and Debbie; and blessed by her grand children and great-grandchildren. Service of Remembrance will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, February 19 at Sunset Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Burial at Sunset Cemetery. Sunset Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019