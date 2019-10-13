|
Born March 16, 1956; Died Sept 10, 2019. Nancy grew up and resided in Blaine, MN and worked at Unisys. She moved to Soldotna, Alaska and enjoyed the beauty of Alaska with the love of her life Bill Baber. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and visits of family and friends. She loved her pet dogs and bird. She moved to Naples, FL. She was a selfless person, always serving others and a tireless caregiver to Bill Baber. She became a loyal member of St. Peter's Parish in FL. Memorial Mass to be held at 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Church of St. Peter, (1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake) with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019