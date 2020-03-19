|
|
Age 90, of New Hope Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN, on a date-to-be-determined due to the current virus concerns. There will be a graveside service at 11AM on Saturday, March 21, with visitation one half hour prior, starting at 10:30AM at the Franconia Cemetery, Franconia, MN. Nancy died on Monday, March 16th, with her loving husband, Robert, of more than 70 years, at her side. She died peacefully surrounded by family after complications from a fall that same morning. In addition to Robert, she is survived by her children: Barbara (Patrick) Verly of Marshall, MN, and family; Martha (Steven) Jacobson of Dresser, WI, and family; Paula (William) Tomlinson of New Hope, MN, and family; Philip Cross of Lindstrom, MN, and family; Jerry Kieckhoefer (Mary†1986) (Kathy) of Saint Croix Falls, WI, and family; James (Elaine) Cross of Glencoe, MN, and family; Cheryl (Kevin) Odland of Minneapolis, MN, and family; Daniel (Angela) Cross of St Paul, MN, and family; Alan (Cheryl) Cross of Apple Valley, MN, and family; Bruce (Julie) Cross of Minneapolis, MN, and family; Carol Cross and family of Dresser, WI; 34 grandchildren; 58 great grand children; her brother, Paul Vercoe of Sierra Vista, AZ; and five nieces and five nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Beatrice Vercoe, her sister, Bethany Zabrowski, her brother-in-law, Joseph Zabrowski, her daughter, Mary Kieckhoefer, her son, Lincoln Cross, and by Dale and Joann Dorn, the parents of four of her children. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 19, 2020