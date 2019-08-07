Home

Age 82, of Maplewood Died August 2, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Charles & LaVerne; and sister, Shirley Lawrence. Surviving are her daughters, Dawn (Lee) Burris, Sharon (Mike) Solei, and Jolene (Michele) Best; four grandchildren, two great grand children and brothers, Steve (Pam) Bridger and Charles (Dorothy) Bridger. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ramsey County Care Center and hospice care team for the wonderful care given to Nancy. Funeral services at 11:00am on Thursday, August 8th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St Paul; with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery Mahtomedi. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019
