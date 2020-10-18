Age 101 Passed away October 11, 2020 at Friendship Village in Bloomington, MN. Nancy was born May 8, 1919 in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland. She is survived by her children, Susan (John) Morrison, Richard Nordlund, Linda (Jack) Pedersen, as well as five grandchildren, Sarah Kostial (Andrew Perrin), Kristin (Roger) Goetze, Kari (David) Severson, Mark (Marcy) Pedersen, Tyler (Katie) Nordlund, and 11 great grandchildren. Nancy grew up on the east side of St. Paul, graduated from Johnson High School and attended Gustavus Adolphus College. She was a long time member of Arlington Hills Lutheran Church. Nancy was an avid bridge player and golfer. A highlight of her summer was taking her family to a suite at a Twins baseball game. She also enjoyed traveling with Roland throughout the United States and the world. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials are preferred to the American Swedish Institute (Minneapolis), The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or donor's choice. 651-407-8300