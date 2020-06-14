Nancy Neurauter MARCINKOWSKI
Age 74, of Wilmington, Delaware Died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 3 at home. She was born in 1946 in St. Paul to the late Vincent and Florence (nee Berg) Neurauter. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis in 1964, and took various college courses throughout her life. Nancy was animated, mischievous, and a lover of life. She was an amazing mother of four and lived for her kids and grandkids. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her half sister Kathy Morrison, step sister Vickie Nelson, children Bryan Wilkes (Heather), Kevin Wilkes (Tammy), Scott Wilkes and Meridith Silkworth (Tom). Additional survivors are grandchildren Joshua and Abigail Wilkes, and Annabelle and Daniel Silkworth, as well and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also a "mom" to scores of others, whom she loved as if they were her own children. Nancy began her career working for the Billy Graham Association as a keypunch operator. In 1984, she volunteered for the Delaware Reagan-Bush campaign, becoming the paid state campaign volunteer coordinator. Nancy was also active as a volunteer for the Red Cross and Wilmington Drama League for many years. She was an adamant supporter of veterans, as well as those serving in the military, police, fire, and medical fields. She left her children with many valuable lessons, most importantly, love, faith, volunteer service, and kindness. She insisted her children treat everyone with respect and help anyone in need. Nancy's impact continues to be felt among her friends, including those she befriended in routine day-to-day activities (customer service phone lines, banks, local businesses, state government, etc…) and many other places. She was quick to lend a helping hand any way she could to those who needed it. Nancy's strong Christian faith showed, and she put her faith into action every day. Nancy was looking forward to one of her beloved teams – the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings - winning the Super Bowl this year, and will now have the opportunity to discuss her passion for football with Tom Landry, her love of politics with Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, her appreciation of art with Rembrandt, her fondness of theater with Rodgers and Hammerstein, and her enthusiasm of music with Mozart and Elvis Presley. Burial will be Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, please meet at the main gate. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
04:00 - 05:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
05:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
We were saddened to hear about Nancy. We met her while working with her during the Reagan Campaign and stayed in touch for years after. Sorry to say, as the years passed, our visits came less and less. What a time it was when we did get together! Laughter and politics dominated the visits. Brian, Kevin, Scott and Meredith we are thinking of you during these very sad times.

Gary and Carol Meeks
Newark
Gary and Carol Meeks
Friend
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
This deeply saddens me to read this. So many fun memories in middle & high school at her house when I was a kid. Everyone was always welcome at Nancy's (aka: the Wilkes house). Thinking of all of you during this tremendously difficult time.
Beth Keenan Meyers
June 12, 2020
Nancy had the biggest heart - for her children and grandchildren most of all, but also for the animals. She also opened her heart to many children who were not her own, and I am grateful I was one of those people. The last time we saw each other, we walked around her yard and she showed me the things she did to help out her animal friends. I always thought of her when I saw anything about the Dallas Cowboys! She will always have a special place in my heart.
Pam M.
Friend
June 12, 2020
June 11, 2020
Nancy and I went to High School together and lost contact with each other.
Reconnected when I was on the committee to find classmates of 1964. I even was able in 2016 to fly out and visit her. We had a lot of catching up to do.
We have continued to text each other almost every day and share our Grandkids pictures. I will miss Nancy. She was a wonderful friend, mother and grandmother.

Pat Boser
Friend
