Age 74, of Wilmington, Delaware Died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 3 at home. She was born in 1946 in St. Paul to the late Vincent and Florence (nee Berg) Neurauter. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis in 1964, and took various college courses throughout her life. Nancy was animated, mischievous, and a lover of life. She was an amazing mother of four and lived for her kids and grandkids. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her half sister Kathy Morrison, step sister Vickie Nelson, children Bryan Wilkes (Heather), Kevin Wilkes (Tammy), Scott Wilkes and Meridith Silkworth (Tom). Additional survivors are grandchildren Joshua and Abigail Wilkes, and Annabelle and Daniel Silkworth, as well and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also a "mom" to scores of others, whom she loved as if they were her own children. Nancy began her career working for the Billy Graham Association as a keypunch operator. In 1984, she volunteered for the Delaware Reagan-Bush campaign, becoming the paid state campaign volunteer coordinator. Nancy was also active as a volunteer for the Red Cross and Wilmington Drama League for many years. She was an adamant supporter of veterans, as well as those serving in the military, police, fire, and medical fields. She left her children with many valuable lessons, most importantly, love, faith, volunteer service, and kindness. She insisted her children treat everyone with respect and help anyone in need. Nancy's impact continues to be felt among her friends, including those she befriended in routine day-to-day activities (customer service phone lines, banks, local businesses, state government, etc…) and many other places. She was quick to lend a helping hand any way she could to those who needed it. Nancy's strong Christian faith showed, and she put her faith into action every day. Nancy was looking forward to one of her beloved teams – the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings - winning the Super Bowl this year, and will now have the opportunity to discuss her passion for football with Tom Landry, her love of politics with Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, her appreciation of art with Rembrandt, her fondness of theater with Rodgers and Hammerstein, and her enthusiasm of music with Mozart and Elvis Presley. Burial will be Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, please meet at the main gate. 651-698-0796