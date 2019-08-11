|
May 24, 1936 ~ July 31, 2019 Age 83, of Minneapolis and Stillwater Died unexpectedly July 31, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Edward Slaughter and Gertrude Rothschild Slaughter and brother-in-law Henry Anderson. She is survived by her sister, Sally Anderson of New York City, first cousins John Slaughter and members of the Block Family, her beloved second family, the Roaches, and many friends. She was a problem fixer, knew everyone, was inclusive, personable and a role model. Nancy often spoke about "investing" in her values, which included service and commitment to the larger community. She was inspired to do so by her father's example. She also benefitted from the influence of her Uncle Harold Rothschild, an officer of the Andersen Corporation. Her consequent sphere of influence was wide, her interests broad and her commitments deep. Nancy was proud of her Stillwater roots, including her father's work at Central Lumber Company. She went on to receive both her B.A. and M.Ed. at Macalester College in St. Paul. Nancy started her professional life as an elementary school teacher, worked as a development officer at Courage Center and in public relations for Winston-Seabury Press. Throughout the years she served Macalester College as Trustee and Chair, Alumni Board President, Annual Fund chair, Interim Alumni Director, Trustee Emerita. In later life, she contributed immeasurably to the Twin Cities world of philanthropy. She found board work to be most satisfying and discovered she had a knack for raising money for causes she supported. Included in the numerous boards on which she served were the Women's Foundation of Minnesota, MAP for Nonprofits, Minnesota Humanities Commission, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Minneapolis Public Library, the Dale Warland Singers, the James Sewell Ballet and Presbyterian Homes and Services. Nancy was a mentor to many young professionals and other friends. She made time for epic dinners and cultural outings with Bill and Kathy Roach, their children and grandchildren. Those times were especially significant for her, as what was important to them became important to her. A favorite memory of the Roaches is Nancy's Christmas cranberry pudding. Friendships were her life blood. They nurtured, uplifted and sustained her. There are too many friends to name here, but each had a special place in her heart (You probably have her strawberry jam in your freezer!). She expanded the world of all those with whom she came in contact. Nancy's passions included great art, the beauty of flowers, and extensive adventure travel -- often with her sister Sally -- and spending holidays between NY and Minneapolis. She loved Gopher football, a lively game of bridge and a fine Scotch. She will be buried in a private service. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN. Free parking is available under the church, entry from Alice Rainville Place. The service will be live-streamed at Westminster's website. By Nancy's wishes and to honor her giving spirit, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , Macalester College, Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Women's Foundation of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8, 2019