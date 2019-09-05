|
(nee Hoffman) Age 59, of Lino Lakes Passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Michael; and parents, Donald and Sally. Survived by children, Nathan (Amy) and Sally; grandson, August; siblings, Sandra and Michael (Mary) Hoffman; nephews, Bobby (Chris) Martin and Alex (Candice) Lapham; other family and friends. Nancy will be greatly missed. Memorial gathering from 12 Noon-3 PM Saturday, September 7 at AMERICAN LEGION POST #566, 7731 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23), Lino Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019