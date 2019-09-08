|
|
Of Mendota Heights Passed away on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at the age of 95 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by husband, Litton, and daughter, Andrea Albrecht. Survived by children, Nancy Mitchell of Fredericksburg, VA, Cynthia Tomb of Highlands Ranch, CO, Florence Farnham (Thomas), of St. Paul, Litton Field, Jr. (Anne), of Mendota Heights and Kathleen Swanlund (John), of Afton. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister, Mary Ann Johnson of Medford, OR. She was born in Chicago and grew up in Waukegan, IL. She met her husband at Carleton College, both in class of 1945. Nancy was active in the St. Paul Junior League, the United Way, WAMSO, The Crocus Hill Guild for the Children's Hospital, The St. Paul Garden Club and various events for her children's schools. A love of music led to her being the St. Paul Chairman for the Symphony Ball when it was held at Rosedale in the 1970's, and to helping with the Regional Metropolitan Opera auditions when first held at Northrop Auditorium. She was a member of the Pool & Yacht Club and Somerset Country Club, where she always felt very much at home and the caring staff always made her feel special. Summers were spent golfing at Somerset and enjoying their home on the St. Croix River. The river provided endless hours floating in tubes and countless family gatherings. She always looked forward to hosting a picnic on the 4th of July at the river and in later years at Somerset. Her favorite home was Naples, where she loved shelling on the beach, the beautiful view of the ocean, and evenings at the "pit" with friends watching the sun go down. Nancy enjoyed travelling all over the world. Well into her 80's, in addition to driving herself to Naples and back, she traveled, on her own to Holland to see the tulips. After a fall in 2017 her world became much smaller. Thanks to her Uber, her daughter Flopsy, she continued to get around but never got back to Naples. Nancy was most grateful to the wonderful staff at the Waters. The family is grateful to the staff at the Pillars Hospice. At Nancy's request, services were private. Please join the family for a casual reception of friends to say your good byes on Thursday, September 19th from 3:00 to 5:30 at Somerset Country Club. Donations preferred in Nancy's name to The Dodge Nature Center, 365 Marie Ave West, W St. Paul, MN 55118 or Pillars Hospice c/o Fairview Foundation, 1690 University Ave West #250, St. Paul, MN 55140.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019