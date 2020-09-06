Age 97, of St Paul Matriarch of the Family Passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, John; siblings, Allen, Joseph, Florence, Bernice, Ruby and Ann; sister-in-law, Dorothy; son-in-law, Richard. Survived by Judie Nestaval, Tom (Suzanne) Hilgert, James (Jacqueline) Hilgert, Ken (Jody) Hilgert; grandchildren, Bob (Mikell) Nestaval, Mikki (Greg) Johnson, Tim Hilgert, Jeff (Gioconda) Hilgert, Seth (Kaari) Hilgert, Becky Hilgert, Marc (Nicole) Hilgert, Tom (Katie) Hilgert, Dayton (Rick) Goodmanson; 11 great-grand children; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Burnell, Tom, Rita, Mary Helen and Gean; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to her brother Tom for his care at The Willows of Ramsey Hill. She logged perfect attendance in her 32-year career at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She loved her cabin (and fishing) at Lake Wapogasset. Thank you to the care staff at The Willows of Ramsey Hill. Mass of Christian Burial, 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at THE CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St Paul. Visitation beginning at 10am. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernards. 651-489-1349