Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette MERCIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette T. MERCIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette T. MERCIER Obituary
Age 66 Of St. Paul Preceded in death by father, Narciss; brother, Matt; nieces, Angel Mercier, Windy Stroschein & Robin Smith. Survived by mother, Dorothy; sisters, Marlene (Neil) Diamond and Michele (Marv) Smith; sister-in-law, Cheryl Mercier; son, John (Micky) Zliman; nephews, Scott (Kara) Ebert and Josh Mercier; niece, Sarah Mercier; great nephew, Laken Ebert; dear friends, Connie Roach and Cindy Hardy. Time of Gathering Sunday (February 9, 2020) from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Sharing at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -