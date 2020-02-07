|
Age 66 Of St. Paul Preceded in death by father, Narciss; brother, Matt; nieces, Angel Mercier, Windy Stroschein & Robin Smith. Survived by mother, Dorothy; sisters, Marlene (Neil) Diamond and Michele (Marv) Smith; sister-in-law, Cheryl Mercier; son, John (Micky) Zliman; nephews, Scott (Kara) Ebert and Josh Mercier; niece, Sarah Mercier; great nephew, Laken Ebert; dear friends, Connie Roach and Cindy Hardy. Time of Gathering Sunday (February 9, 2020) from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Sharing at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 7, 2020