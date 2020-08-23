Naomi WESTBERG

Died August 19, 2020, at Cardigan Ridge Senior Living in Little Canada, MN. Naomi was born on November 21, 1923, in Minot, ND, to Einar Balstad, an immigrant Norwegian fisherman, and Olga Ylvisaker Balstad, a descendant of Norwegian farmers and pastors. She graduated from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital's nursing school in the 1940s and she was proud of her nurse's training. She worked as a nurse at various hospitals in the Twin Cities including the University of Minnesota, Gillette Children's Hospital, and Miller Hospital in St. Paul. She was a longtime St. Paul resident, spent about 25 years of her retirement in Gainesville, FL, several years in Colorado, and the last three years of her life at Cardigan Ridge. Naomi was a big baseball fan and an accomplished pianist who loved classical music. She also found much satisfaction in making and giving away her handicrafts to her family. She hand-stitched many beautiful quilts, knitted dozens of wool sweaters, and needlepointed countless pillows. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Westberg and her brothers Erling and Rolf. She is survived by her four children, Deborah (Christopher) van den Honert of Boulder, CO; Lisa (David) Peters of Minneapolis, MN; Andrew Westberg of St. Paul, MN; and Peter (Mary) Westberg of Woodbury, MN; her six grandchildren, Nathan, Rebecca, Emily, Anna, Melissa and Chandra; her brother Paul Balstad of Denver; and her eight great-grandchildren.









