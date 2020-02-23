|
Age 32 Passed away February 19, 2020 at her St. Paul home. Natalie is an angel with her beloved Grandma Mary and she is now holding her hand in heaven. Love is sent to you from far flung locations around this world. Natalie's family and friends miss her and will have her forever wrapped in their arms. She touched people to their souls with her kind spirit and her smile and OH! that Red Hair. The Celebration of Life will be held February 25, 2020 at the Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St Paul, MN 55119- Visitation at 4PM. Service at 5PM. Gathering to follow.
