Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie BJORKLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Harriet (Skooglun) BJORKLUND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Harriet (Skooglun) BJORKLUND Obituary
Formerly of St. Paul's East Side, passed into the Lord's presence on December 5 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Roland L. Bjorklund and loving mother of Roberta (Bruce) Evensen, Cheryl (Peter) Nelson and Todd (Kae) Bjorklund; cherished grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 3; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. For Natalie, "To live is Christ and to die is gain" Philippians 2:21. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00AM at BRADSHAW (4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear) with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -