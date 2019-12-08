|
Formerly of St. Paul's East Side, passed into the Lord's presence on December 5 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Roland L. Bjorklund and loving mother of Roberta (Bruce) Evensen, Cheryl (Peter) Nelson and Todd (Kae) Bjorklund; cherished grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 3; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. For Natalie, "To live is Christ and to die is gain" Philippians 2:21. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00AM at BRADSHAW (4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear) with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019