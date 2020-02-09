Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria Ave. N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria Ave. N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
Natalie Nogai HAY Obituary
Age 52 of Shoreview Passed away of natural causes, her body shut down on Feb. 5, 2020. Survived by her children, Rylie 24, Nina 22 and Griffin 17; her mother, Marilyn Nogai; brothers, Tyler, Carver (Amy) Nogai; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, Feb. 17th, 4-8 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Natalie, having a deep faith in God, will have a Celebration of Life Mass at 11 AM Tuesday, Feb. 18th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria Ave. N., Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for the children has been set up: http://everloved.com/life-of/natalie-hay/
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
