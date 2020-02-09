|
Age 52 of Shoreview Passed away of natural causes, her body shut down on Feb. 5, 2020. Survived by her children, Rylie 24, Nina 22 and Griffin 17; her mother, Marilyn Nogai; brothers, Tyler, Carver (Amy) Nogai; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, Feb. 17th, 4-8 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Natalie, having a deep faith in God, will have a Celebration of Life Mass at 11 AM Tuesday, Feb. 18th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria Ave. N., Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for the children has been set up: http://everloved.com/life-of/natalie-hay/
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020