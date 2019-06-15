Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Natalie Renee (Krasnow) HARRIS

Natalie Renee (Krasnow) HARRIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on June 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Krasnow & Eva (Frank) Krasnow Aberman. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Lewis (Buddy) Harris; children, Lynn & Leonard Snyder, Barney & Pamela Harris, Joanne & Bruce Levy; grandchildren, Tracy Snyder, Robyn & Justin Anderson, Shauna Levy & Fiancé Lars Carlsen, Carly & Nathan Sessions, Andrew & Ariel Levy, David Harris, and Halley Harris; brother & sister-in-Law, Brian & Judith Krasnow; along with 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews & cousins. Natalie was born and raised in St. Paul. She tirelessly volunteered for many organizations, including the National Council of Jewish Women (St. Paul Section), of which she was President in the mid-1960s. The Council and its work remained close to her heart for her entire life and gave her great joy. She influenced her family to give back to the community and her dedication serves as a continuing inspiration to them. Funeral Services will take place at Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul at 10AM on Sunday, June 16th. Shiva will be held at Knollwood Place Sunday & Monday at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota, Mount Zion Temple, or donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 15, 2019
