Age 70. Nat went to her heavenly reward on April 17, 2019 due to complications of diabetes and kidney failure. She is preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Elaine Pankratz. Natalie is survived by her loving husband of over 45 years, Pete; daughter, Jody; sister, Marsha. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 2-5pm Tuesday, April 23 at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul 55119 (651-789-0404). The family would like to thank Villa of New Brighton for the care that Nat received, and the wonderful friendships developed during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the – .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2019