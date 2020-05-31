Age 94, of Mahtomedi Formerly of Minnetonka Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Norman; grandson, Jeffrey; brothers, Gordon and Ervin; sisters, Verna and Dorothy. Survived by children, Todd (Cheryl), Pam (Bob), Jon (Becca); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.