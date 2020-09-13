Beloved Father, Son, Brother Born January 29th, 1977 in St. Paul. Passed away September 5, 2020 in San Juan Capistrano, California after a long battle fighting depression. Survived by parents Barbara (Jim) Dow and Drew (Tracy) Davis; son Bodie Davis; step-son Gavin Scott; siblings Brady (David) Gramer, Miranda Davis, Travis (Krista) Dow, Heather (Mike) Kelley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by special friend Irena Dybiec. A graveside service and gathering to honor his life will be held at a future date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.