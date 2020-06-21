Age 92 of Arden Hills Passed away on June 18, 2020. Nancy was born in St. Paul, MN and was very active in the Greek community and at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for 24 years, active member of Daughters of Penelope, Philoptochos Society, Co-Chaired the New Pioneers, LOGOS, and Co-Founded the John W. and Nausica Lambros "Greek American Studies" Fund at the University of Minnesota. Nancy was very generous with her time, effort and love. She was always there to listen, volunteer and dive-in to help, always selfless. Nancy is survived by her husband of over 50 years John W. Lambros; stepchildren John Lambros, Kathryn (Joe) Schuster, Steven (Rose) Lambros; nephews William A. (Pat) Strenglis, John J. Manolukas, Nicholas G. (Juanita M. Maxwell) Manolukas; niece Krisandrea (Luke) Ballas-Rylander; grandchildren Alexis (Scott) McKague and Steven Schuster; great-grandchildren Parker and Caroline McKague; great nieces Nicole (Tom) Cruse, Sara (Justin) Hendley, Zoe and Alexandra Nausica Rylander; great-great nieces and nephew Jack and Harper Hendley and Lennon Cruse. Surrounded by many other close extended family members, lifelong friends, Godchildren, and the St. George Greek community who all loved her. Preceded in death by parents Panayiotis (Peter) Strenglis and Chrisaida (Teresa) Katsourenes; siblings Nicholas P. (Calliope "Kay") Strenglis, Marie (Nicholas J.) Manolukas, Anastasia (Ernest) Ballas; niece and nephews Margeurite Strenglis, Peter Strenglis and Peter N. Manolukas. Nancy graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul and achieved an Associate Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota. She worked in her family's business Rainbow Pies, State Farm and MB Coffee Co. A special thank you to the wonderful and dedicated caregivers at Johanna Shores and Optage Hospice who with grace and professionalism provided care and comfort to Nancy in her final days. Due to restrictions, a private church service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, on June 22, 2020. Following the church service there will be a burial service open to friends at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN in the Greek sections at 11:15AM. Memorials may be sent to: Greek American Studies Fund #6514, c/o University of Minnesota Foundation, C-M 3854, PO Box 70870, St. Paul, MN 55170-0001









