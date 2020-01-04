|
|
Nationally respected educator, Dr. Neal C. Nickerson, Jr., professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota in the College of Education and Human Development, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 31, 2019 at the age of 91. Nickerson taught for over fifty years in the Department of Educational Administration, now called the Department of Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development in the College of Education and Human Development. He joined the faculty of the University of Minnesota in 1964 and, since that time, he served as advisor or co-advisor for more than 242 students, as a committee member for more than 720 students, and mentored many more professionals in the field. Though technically retired since 2016, Neal taught as adjunct faculty through 2018, advising graduate students and mentoring faculty. In 2006, Nickerson received the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award and in 2013 he was a recipient of the U of M President's Award for Outstanding Service where it was said, "His are the shoulders on which many of us – campus and community colleagues, alike – have stood. He has held up hundreds of us over his many years at this great University". Born in Duluth, MN on March 9, 1928, to Neal Clinton Nickerson, Sr. and Juanita Havana Manila Baumann Nickerson, Neal grew up in Carlton, Minnesota with his younger brother, Jul. He graduated from Macalester College, where he met Donna Rae Hyatt, who was to become his wife of over fifty years. Neal received his master's degree from UMD and his Ed. D from Columbia University, where his thesis explored school staff relationships and their effect on student outcomes. He is survived by children Jay Nickerson, Kate Nickerson and Diane Nickerson Stang, brother Jul Marshal Nickerson and his wife, Barbara, as well as grandchildren Nick Adams (Michelle), Kyle Stang (Jackie), Matthew Stang, Liv Nickerson and Noah Nickerson. The family wishes to thank Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes, Health Partners Hospice and N.C. Little Hospice Home for their extraordinary kindness and care. Visitation will be Friday, January 17th from 5 to 9pm and Saturday, January 18th from noon to 2 at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Avenue South, Eagan, MN, 55123. The service will be held at Advent UMC at 2pm, Saturday, January 18th. Instead of flowers, tributes may be made to the Neal C. Nickerson, Jr. Fund for Student Support at the University of Minnesota. Checks payable to Fund #20585 Mail to UMF, 200 Oak Street SE, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455-2010. or, give online: give.umn.edu/giveto/NealNickerson
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020