Neal D. McCLELLAN
WWII Veteran Age 99 Died on December 22, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Lucille M.; parents Joseph B. Sr. & E. Grace (Schuler); brothers William, Joseph B. Jr. "Bernie", Donald & Robert; sister Mary Kopesky. Survived by many relatives & friends. North St. Paul Class of 1938. Longtime member of Lakeview Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred to LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1194 E. County Rd. C, Maplewood, MN 55109. No Service to be held due to COVID 19. Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
