Age 66 of South Minneapolis Born June 5, 1953 in Minneapolis to Robert and Vivian Olsen, passed away due to multiple health complications October 7, 2019. Neal was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union, Local #322. Neal will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Cathy; daughter, Anna; sisters, Susan Olsen (Mark Smith), Kristi (John) Lind; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation, 5-7 PM, Friday, October 11, at Henry W Anderson Mortuary, 3640 23rd Ave S., Mpls. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the mortuary with a visitation one hour before. Memorials may be made to Charles L. Sommers Alumni Assoc. Henry W. Anderson (612) 729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019