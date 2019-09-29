|
Age 90 of North Branch, MN Formerly of Austin, MN Passed away September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters; & 3 brothers. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, N. Ruth; children Barbara (David) Churchill, Annette (Tim) Peterson, David (Caryl Ann Chevre), Daniel (Juana Maria); 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren & great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Reva Sandmeyer; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Former member of the 438th Army Band. Funeral Service Thursday (10/3) 11:00 AM at NORTH HAVEN CHURCH, 2240 - 15th Ave. E., North St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul & one hour prior to Service at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019