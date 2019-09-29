Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
NORTH HAVEN CHURCH
2240 - 15th Ave. E.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
NORTH HAVEN CHURCH
2240 - 15th Ave. E.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil JAEGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil B. JAEGER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil B. JAEGER Obituary
Age 90 of North Branch, MN Formerly of Austin, MN Passed away September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters; & 3 brothers. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, N. Ruth; children Barbara (David) Churchill, Annette (Tim) Peterson, David (Caryl Ann Chevre), Daniel (Juana Maria); 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren & great great grandchildren; sister-in-law Reva Sandmeyer; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Former member of the 438th Army Band. Funeral Service Thursday (10/3) 11:00 AM at NORTH HAVEN CHURCH, 2240 - 15th Ave. E., North St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul & one hour prior to Service at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now