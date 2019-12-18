|
|
Loving and devoted Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 69, passed away peacefully Friday, December, 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents and sister. Survived by wife of 46 years, Yvonne; children, Tanya (Steve), Kelley (Matt) and Little Carter; grandchildren, Reid, Rubie, Ivy, Eden, Lily, and Ryker; and siblings. Carter was a loyal employee of 3M for 32 years. He was a kind and gentle man. He was a pillar of strength to his family and adored spending time with his wife. He cherished his trips to Taco Bell with Little Carter and attending various sporting events for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing and was a proud US Navy Veteran. Visitation begins at 4:00 PM on Thursday December 19 with a Celebration of Life at 6:30 PM at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019