Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Died peacefully on March 18, 2020 after a stroke. Born in Duluth to John and Genevieve (Tepoorten) Franey. Preceded in death by wife Billie (Nolan) Franey, parents and siblings. Survived by cousins (and adopted brothers) Ray and Mickey (Gerald) Armour; children Kay Franey; Timothy (Charlotte) Franey; Nora (Pierre) Franey-Anelli; Colin Franey (Sally Taylor); Patrick (Angela Perron) Franey. Also grandchildren: John, Eileen and Declan Franey; great grandchildren Vienna Rose, Owen, Rhys, Ransom and Regina Franey and nieces and nephews. Neil was a proud veteran, 3M employee, and patron of the arts. Active in the 3M Toastmasters and camera clubs, founding member of the Friends of the Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County. Voted 3M Volunteer of the Year for his contributions to Habitat for Humanity and the Reading Buddy program. Neil was a gentle, adventurous man who had a kind word for everyone he met. Community leader and a patriarch to his extended family, Neil ran for City Council in White Bear Lake and worked for equal housing in the Twin Cities. Neil taught his children to enjoy nature, travel, photography and bad puns. He showed dignity and humor even in his final days in hospice. He will be greatly missed! Memorial services will be scheduled in May or June for friends and relatives. Cards to Kay Franey, 3528 43rd Avenue South, Minneapolis MN 55406. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Friends of the Parks and Trails in St. Paul and Ramsey County: friendsoftheparks.org/
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020