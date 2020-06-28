Age 87, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by 3 sisters. He will be sadly missed by wife of 45 years, Gail; sons, Wayne (Mayra) and Jason (Shannon); grandson, Spencer; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private family service and interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Callie Schnitker and the 7th Floor nurses and staff at Regions Hospital for their exceptional care. 651-439-5511