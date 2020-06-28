Neil L. FREESE
Age 87, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by 3 sisters. He will be sadly missed by wife of 45 years, Gail; sons, Wayne (Mayra) and Jason (Shannon); grandson, Spencer; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private family service and interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Callie Schnitker and the 7th Floor nurses and staff at Regions Hospital for their exceptional care. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss Gail,Wayne and Jason.Neil was a great and gentle man he loved his family so much Im going to miss my brother in law Rest In Peace Neil you will be missed. Bobbi and Mark Spencer.
Mark Spencer
Family
