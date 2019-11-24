Home

November 22, 1931~ November 14, 2019 Survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy (nee Pohl); children: Maureen (Mike) Harms, Michael, Margaret (Jagi) Gill, Kathleen (Dave) Steffes, John (Colleen), Sheila (Dan) McDowell, and Brian (Stacey); and treasured grandchildren: John and Julia Harms; Sean (Liz), Erin, Collin, Brian, Quinn, and Ian Gill; Ellen, Shelagh, Audrey, and Dan Steffes; Mitch and Megan; Carson, Reese, and Quinn. Also survived by sister, Peg Ross, of NYC, brother, George (Joan) of PA, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ellen and Michael, and brothers Jack, Billy, and Marty, all of NY. A four year U.S. Air Force veteran. College of St. Thomas class of '59. William Mitchell College of Law class of '64. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Church of St. Ambrose (4125 Woodbury Dr, Woodbury). Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church Wednesday. Private interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to all of Neil's healthcare "angels" at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale for their compassionate care and embracing our family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
