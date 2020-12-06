Age 100, of St. Paul Passed away at Auburn Manor in Chaska on December 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Isabel. Survived by children: Richard (Darlene) of Maplewood, Roger (Carol) of Indian Trail, NC and Sandy (Tom) Neudahl of Chaska, 9 grand children, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Al Glisky and sister-in-law Joanne Miller. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private burial with honors at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Auburn Homes and Services Foundation in Chaska. Huber Funeral Home 952-949-4970 www.huberfunerals.com