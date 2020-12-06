1/
Neil P. KORTEKAAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 100, of St. Paul Passed away at Auburn Manor in Chaska on December 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Isabel. Survived by children: Richard (Darlene) of Maplewood, Roger (Carol) of Indian Trail, NC and Sandy (Tom) Neudahl of Chaska, 9 grand children, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Al Glisky and sister-in-law Joanne Miller. Due to Covid 19, there will be a private burial with honors at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Auburn Homes and Services Foundation in Chaska. Huber Funeral Home 952-949-4970 www.huberfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
16394 Glory Lane
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 949-4970
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved