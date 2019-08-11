Home

Neil William (Billy) JOHNSON

Neil William (Billy) JOHNSON Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul, formerly of Boston, MA and Hallock, MN. Passed away at his home on August 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Hallock H.S and Concordia in Moorhead and received a Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked as a computer analyst until his retirement. He loved his piano, attending concerts, dining out and was a world traveler. The family connections and gatherings meant a lot to him. Preceded in death by parents Nels and Myrtle; sister, Leona (Peter) McEwen; brothers, Larry (Jeanette) and Marlin. Survived by sister-in-law, Sandy and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
