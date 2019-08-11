|
Age 86, of St. Paul, formerly of Boston, MA and Hallock, MN. Passed away at his home on August 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Hallock H.S and Concordia in Moorhead and received a Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked as a computer analyst until his retirement. He loved his piano, attending concerts, dining out and was a world traveler. The family connections and gatherings meant a lot to him. Preceded in death by parents Nels and Myrtle; sister, Leona (Peter) McEwen; brothers, Larry (Jeanette) and Marlin. Survived by sister-in-law, Sandy and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019