Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
lane #4 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
7601 34th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN
Of Arden Hills, MN Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 in her 97th year. A brief service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:15 am lane #4 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery located at 7601 34th Avenue South in Minneapolis. Nellie was a devoted homemaker and wife. She is predeceased by her husband Keith Edwin Ewy in 2005 and her daughter, Pamela Marie Stordahl in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Scarlett Doyle, four grandchildren Jeffrey Whitman, Janelle Doyle, Kristine Scharpe and Erick Doyle as well as 9 great grand children and4 great-great grand children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude's Hospital at www.stjude.org/give are appreciated. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
